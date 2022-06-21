The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been out in the world for almost a year now, winning fans and awards for its boxy styling, lush interior and impressive performance. And now, Hyundai is preparing to release the next model in its Ioniq line and has released a sketch of what that could look like.

All hail the Hyundai Ioniq 6, a streamlined sedan coming to a charging station near you one day soon.

As you can see from the sketch above, Hyundai is readying a sleek-looking sedan, rather than another electric SUV, crossover, pickup truck or other behemoth to clog our highways. You’ll also notice that it looks rather pleasing.

Instead of the angular styling of the Ioniq 5 , which made it appear more like a hot hatchback than the secret SUV it really was, the next model takes a different tact. Drawing influence from Hyundai’s Prophecy concept, the new model is all flowing lines and retro spaceship-style curves. It looks good.

But this is just a concept sketch to whet our appetites for the car that’s yet to come. Because of this, other details on the new model are pretty thin on the ground.

Hyundai says it will take advantage of the firm’s modular EV platform. In this instance, that platform has been stretched to offer a longer wheelbase and “optimized interior design.”

Of course, it takes a lot for a car to go from sketch to reality, and through that process the design of the new EV will no doubt change as it develops to meet crash test standards and other such mundane requirements.

With that in mind, Jalopnik’s artist in residence, Steve DaSilva, has taken a crack at guessing what the next, next Hyundai EV could look like , Here’s his take on the Ioniq 7.

Of course, the design will be refined as development continues, but here’s our exclusive first look at the next, next car. Now it’s over to Hyundai to add the finishing touches.

