The Hybrid 2021 Ford F-150 Will Be Paired With Base 3.5-Liter V6: Document

We’ve known a hybrid Ford F-150 pickup was on the schedule for this year since 2017, but word on the electrified truck has been relatively quiet since. But a new VIN decoder document appears to show it’ll get a 3.5-liter V6 and debut for the 2021 model year.

The document, dated January 24, 2020 and shared to newF150forum.com earlier today, breaks down the upcoming 2021 F-150, including a hybrid model:

Under “engine type” in the decoder, we see a breakdown of the F-150 powertrain lineup for the upcoming model year, including a “3.5-liter HEV V6" model with the fuel type listed as “electric.” It’s likely this is the same base V6 engine that’s been sold with the F-150 for a few years now.

Considering the regular 3.5-liter V6 F-150 appears to make 375 horsepower, it looks like the hybrid version will hopefully clear the 400 HP club, though the exact figure is still to be determined according to the doc.



There’s not much else left to extrapolate from this one document, but we’ve heard before that the hybrid truck will be sold in North America and the Middle East and have mobile generator functionality, which could keep your beer cold or power a saw or whatever else fits the truck lifestyle.

I suppose we’ll be seeing this hybrid F-150 soon. Right now it almost sounds like it’ll add fuel efficiency and even some practicality over a regular truck. I’m just curious where they put the batteries.