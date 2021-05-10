The Husqvarna Vektorr Is The Cute Concept Scooter The World Needs Right Now

Image : Husqvarna

There’s not much better in the world than a cute scoot, and the Husqvarna Vektorr electric city scooter concept works hard to bring that design to the forefront. There’s something about the Husq brand design that just delivers in a way that other two-wheel companies have been avoiding lately. From the Vit/Svart twins to this retro-future cutie, the Swedish manufacturer has been knocking it out of the park lately. I really hope this one comes to fruition, taking the fight directly to the Vespa Elettrica and BMW’s production-ready CE 04 concept.

There’s a simplicity on display here that hasn’t been seen since the old days of scootering. It’s not an overwrought and complicated design, which makes it all the more intriguing to look at. I particularly like the headlight and surrounding bodywork, as it gives the front of the bike a beguiling cuteness, like it’s a little surprised to see you. There’s nothing mechanical looking here, and it’s not overly agressive. Just a smooth and simple design, ready to ferry you and a small amount of things to a distant — but not too distant — destination.

The Vektorr will run with just enough power for a top speed of 28 miles per hour. Range is expected to be a totally acceptable 59 miles. This is an urban (or busy suburban) commuter, ready for the hustle and bustle of everyday, not a long-hauler. Lots of the details of this bike are still under wraps, such as whether the battery will be removable for charging in a city apartment, which it damn well had better be.

According to our friends at RideApart, Big H developed the Vektorr scooter jointly with Indian company Bajaj, and it is underpinned by the same chassis as the Bajaj Chetak. The Chetak, unfortunately, does not appear to have a swappable or removable battery, which means such tech is unlikely, but not impossible for the Vektorr. At current exchange rates, the Bajaj Chetak costs about $1,400. We can only hope the Husqvarna version will be so inexpensive. Don’t count on that.

The Vektorr, as well as Husqvarna’s E-Pilen, are expected to drop in 2022, meaning we probably won’t have to wait much longer to get all of the specs we want on this cute scoot.