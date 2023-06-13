That’s the thesis laid out by Reymond Drew in his pride month piece for RevZilla, where he examines the history of queer culture as it relates to motorcycles. From 1953's The Wild One to Lil Nas X’s Super73 collab, queer people and motorcycles have often gone hand in hand — both forced to exist outside the “norm” of American culture.

Drew’s full piece is worth the read, his decade-by-decade walk through queer motorcycling looks from Stonewall to leather culture to metal music and even the Fast and Furious movies. Queer culture is far, far older than you — of course queer folks adopted motorcycling along the way.