One of the rarest supercars in the world is for sale in California, ready to help you live out your Le Mans dreams. This 1991 Koenig Specials C62 for sale is a rare one of three road legal supercar based on a prototype racer.

I’m in California right now testing a motorcycle on a road trip and I’m just blown away by the state’s car culture. Westfalia camper vans are as common here as rusty plumber vans are back in Illinois. I’ve seen cars in California that I’ve never seen in my entire life. California’s cool cars will be the subject of another post, but check out this epic 1991 Koenig Specials C62 that’s for sale in Redwood City, California.

Willy König was known for taking wild supercars and cranking them up to 11. His company, Koenig Specials, modified everything from Porsche 911s to Ferrari Testarossas. Each car not only go t tuned but given a striking body that nailed the look of “Rad Era” that’s so hot right now. Perhaps the most awesome Koenig Specials build is the C62.

The Porsche 962 was one of the best race cars ever made. Built for the Group C category, the 962 and its 956 predecessor dominated sports car racing through the 1980s, including wins at Le Mans. T hey would live on, at least somewhat, in three supercars.

The C62 sits on a real 962 chassis with a tub by John Thompson’s TC Prototypes from the UK, but has been reworked to make it practical for road use. Its body looks similar , but has so many changes that no 962 panels are shared or interchangeable. Ground clearance is a little higher than the race car and the lighting was made legal for road use. The body is made of carbon fiber and features openings to allow for easy servicing.



Its engine is an air-cooled 3.4-liter twin turbo boxer six from a Porsche 911. It has Bosch L-Jetronic fuel-injection and Bosch Motronic engine management. The C62 is tuned for low down torque and runs a dyno verified 550 HP at the wheels with 14.5 PSI of boost.

Koenig Specials went all the way with making this road legal, including the addition of catalytic converters.



The interior doesn’t shy away from its racing roots. There’s no carpet and few luxuries. You strap yourself into buckets and send it from the minimalistic cockpit.

The clutch and doors are operated pneumatically, controlled and fed by a compressor in the car. There are a couple of creature comforts including power mirrors and a working air-conditioner, so you won’t be entirely miserable in the summer.



This C62 is said to be in unrestored condition and has some imperfections here and there like scrapes and chipping, but those just add character.

Mileage is said to be 2,502 KM and is claimed to be original. The car’s lived a pampered life since being sold new to a collector in Japan. It changed hands a number of times in Japan before getting imported to the States in 2019. Just about half of its mileage was added since coming to America. It comes with a Montana title, because of course it does.

Koenig Specials wanted to build 30 of these but only got around to making three, making this car crazy rare. They were about $1,030,000 new, or $2,093,000 in today’s money. The ask for this one is $995,000 and it’s being sold by Issimi. It might be a deal for what’s essentially a road legal race car.