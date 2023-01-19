The Harrowing Beauty of the 2023 Dakar Rally

Slide Title

Five distinct classes of vehicles compete in the Dakar Rally: motorcycles, quads, cars, lightweight vehicles, and trucks. Entering them all into one event, albeit in their own separate classes, viewers have the opportunity to mentally compare them and wonder whether the speed and agility of a motorbike would trump the sheer brute force of a truck, or if in fact a car running on biofuel has what it takes to dominate the Dakar rankings. Watching the different categories of vehicles race under the umbrella of a single event has to be one of the most rewarding aspects of the Dakar Rally.