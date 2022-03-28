We’ve seen tease after tease for the upcoming GR Corolla, but Toyota hasn’t given us much in the way of firm information. The company has hinted at the Yaris’s G16 engine, its 268 horsepower, and its GR-Four AWD system making their way to the Corolla platform, but those hints have come through bits and pieces of info hidden through social media posts. Now, we finally know when we’ll get real information: This week.

Toyota has confirmed a reveal date for “its newest GR sports car,” complete with dark video of GR badges, brakes, and fender flares. The company still hasn’t said the word “Corolla,” but come on now. We know it’s a Corolla. It’s okay, Toyota, you can say the word.

The full GR Corolla reveal will come Thursday, March 31, at 9:30 PM Eastern time. The video will be streamed on Toyota GR’s Vimeo channel, in a video appropriately (if boring-ly) titled “Toyota Performance Product Reveal.” Ah yes, my favorite car: Performance Product.



The latest photos, the first we’ve seen without any camouflage, focus on two features: The widened, vented fender flares, and an embossed GR-FOUR badge. The fender, presumably the front-driver’s side, looks even wider than it appeared under camo last week. My hopes for a truly wild Corolla are once again piqued.

The GR-Four badge, denoting Toyota’s performance AWD system, is a little harder to place. It could be a side skirt, with that raised panel on the left of the frame being the fender from the first image. A front splitter, though, isn’t out of the question either. Any guesses? Let us know in the comments.

With the full reveal on Thursday, we’re expecting confirmation about the elements of the Corolla that Toyota has already teased, as well as more detailed information about the exterior, interior, and drivetrain changes. If we’re lucky, maybe we’ll even get pricing and availability information too.