The Good Lamborghini Is Here

Photo Credits: Lamborghini

It is the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD. That is to say, it is a new version of the Lamborghini Huracán Evo but with rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive. That is to say, it’s the good Lambo but more better.

Advertisement

The most important thing about the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD might be the name, in that it’s the sportier version of the Huracán, only it’s called the “Evo” and not the “S” or some other boring term. Calling something the “Evo” is just more fun. I also appreciate that Lamborghini elected to call the RWD version of the Evo the Evo RWD, rather than the Evo Sports Omologato or the Evo Touring, or something else more obtuse. Gets to the point.

The car looks the same, but for a slight change in the face. You can see it here in front in a helpful side-by-side from Lambo:

Advertisement

Specs are identical to the regular Huracán, but just under 30 horsepower down on the regular Evo, in that Lamborghini says in its press release that the Evo RWD 610 hp at 8,000 rpm and 413 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Cost is about $50,000 cheaper for the RWD version than the AWD version, as Car and Driver notes. Much like the weight, though it is cheaper it is not a cheap car, starting just over $214,000.

Advertisement

Lambo says this RWD version is lighter than the AWD one, with a 33 kilo (73 lb) difference in dry weight. That’s still over 3,000 pounds before you put fluids into it, so a lightweight car it is not. But still, I appreciate it.

Advertisement

It is hard to argue that the extra-danger small model with a howling V10 is anything but “the Good Lamborghini,” but should you elect to buy something needlessly larger with more tire and cylinders, I guess good for you.