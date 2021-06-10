The GMC Hummer EV Will Have An Extreme Off-Road Package

Image : GMC

GMC’s six-figure supertruck isn’t slated to go into production until this fall, but when it does it should be one of the most off-road capable vehicles since the original Hummer. According to a report from GM Trucks, buyers will have the option to make it even more off-road capable with an Extreme Off-Road Package.



Image : GMC

Here’s how things will work: GM has decided that the most expensive version of this thing is coming first. That’s the Hummer EV First Edition, coming this fall with a $112,595 MSRP. You can’t reserve this one anymore as reservations filled up months ago. Cheaper Hummer EVs will be released every year for the next three years with the cheapest $79,995 Hummer EV coming in spring 2024.

This off-road package will be standard on the First Edition, while it will be optional on the other models. A GMC spokesperson also told GM Trucks that buyers will be able to choose a First Edition without the package if they only plan on doing stoplight drags against Jeep Trackhawks or whatever.



So what will the Extreme Off-Road package consist of? Off-road goodies. From GM Trucks:



18″ Black aluminum wheels with machined accents

LT 305/70/R18 Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT Tires

Skid Plates – Front Differential, Battery, Rear Differential

Electronically-locking front differential with Heavy-Duty Ball Spline Half Shafts

Virtual electronic-locking rear differential with Heavy-Duty Ball Spline Half Shafts

Forward and rearward underbody cameras

Rubber Flooring with rubber inserts

Premium Floor Liners

Image : GMC

Underbody cameras is just the right intersection of tech/off-road overkill for this thing. As if the skid plates weren’t enough, you’ll be able to actually see clearance and obstacles. The premium floor liners are a weird out-of-place option, though. It’s already been shown/known that the Hummer EV would have rubber floors that can be cleaned or hosed out easily. Why would premium floor mats be part of an off-road package?



That’s small in the grand scheme of things though. This thing will be a beast off-road. It’s probably the most American EV yet. Never forget the specs: 1,000 horsepower, an expected 9,000-pound curb weight, an equally massive 200 kWh battery pack with 350 miles of range, and an absurd 0 to 60 time of just three seconds. It’s America on wheels, which may or may not be a good thing.

