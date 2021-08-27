Nature is healing, in that the automakers are once again going to various shows and expos and presenting various objects. In this case, the automaker is GMC at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2021 in Loveland, Colorado, with the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept. It seems made for Instagram.

Or at least made for a certain overlanding lifestyle that people pretend to have on Instagram. There is #vanlife, and then there is overlanding. One is on the roads, the other is not. Both were definitely things before the pandemic, but the pandemic also made them even trendier, social distancing and all that.

GMC’s Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept is not a production car, but instead intended to show off all the overlanding things you could do with a Canyon AT4, a truck that starts at $38,400.

A list of features, via GMC:

With the impressive styling and premium appointments GMC customers expect, the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck was designed for overlanding enthusiasts, with capability features that include: Factory-lifted, wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage

Off-road rocker panel protectors

Cast-iron control arms

Heavy-duty front bumper with winch

Integrated front recovery points

Front and rear electronic locking differentials

Wheel flares with integrated task lamps

Multimatic DSSVTM dampers

Spare tire swivel mount so a spare tire can be kept on the back of the truck and swivel out of the way of the tailgate when bed access is needed

Guy lines for protecting the windshield from low-hanging branches

Sorry, actually there are more things:

Additional features that could help drivers venture off the beaten path include: AEV rear off-road bumper

Stainless steel truck bed cap

Roof-mounted tent

270-degree awning

Jerry cans for gasoline and water

Traction boards

Off-road jack and mount

Cooler and kitchenette

Truck bed storage with drawer system

Solar panel

I think, on balance, #vanlife is slightly cooler than overlanding, because vans are cooler objects than gizmo-laden trucks, but this would be a nice truck to overland in . It maybe could be you , spending tens of thousands of dollars to wait out everything in the middle of nowhere.

