Imagine experiencing something much more than just checking out what’s on the dealership showroom floor. It’s a whole experience crafted to introduce the buyer to a brand, complete with exquisite foods, loads of luxury, and even added culture. That’s what the new Genesis House, by the Genesis brand, aims to do for luxury buyers.

Genesis global president Jay Chang describes it as not just a showroom, “This is a sophisticated oasis.” An oasis is right. Designed by South Korean Architectural Firm Suh Architects, Genesis House is a 46,000 square-foot homage to Genesis and the Korean luxury culture behind the brand. Its location amid the Meat Packing district of New York City, already a home to luxury and high-end designer clothing and the Whitney Museum, is rather fitting.

And honestly, as an architecture and interior design buff, I think this place looks fantastic.



Upon entering, guests immediately step foot into the main showroom. I know, you’re thinking “it’s already a dealership,” right then and there. But hold on. This showroom’s design of steel, LED lights and high ceilings are there to complement and truly highlight the Genesis vehicles within it. And the approach may work a little too well. The stylized lighting may direct a visitor’s attention away from the cars and towards the attractive designs. Maybe that’s a good thing?

Genesis had versatility in mind when designing the house. U nder the main floor is a complex that runs the length of the building, c alled the Cellar Stage. Think of it as an onsite convention complex complete with LED lighting, audio systems, and visual tech.



Let me take you a couple floors above —a culinary haven if you truly enjoy stuffing your face . There awaits the 9,600 square foot home of Michelin-starred Seoul- based ​​Onjium restaurant, in it’s first international expansion . Onjium specializes in traditional Korean cooking. You know the food is amazing when the chefs are known as “ artisans” who draw on cooking techniques in use since the 14th century.



If you’re passionate about your tea, like myself, and even know the differences in the types and kinds of tea leaves that exist , you’ll love the Genesis House Tea Pavilion. Partnering with the Korean culture preservation foundation called Arumjigi, guests can immerse themselves to some of the finest tea selections. They also helped to curate a library full of books on Korean culture, food, and display artifacts from the country —a ll while surrounded in panoramic views of the city and the Hudson River.

Don’t forget to take a walk outside and chill in the house’s Terrance Garden. Much like the rest of the house, Korean culture sweeps through the design here as well in earthier elements with various greenery, gravel and sand features . The 9,500 square-foot outdoor space also boasts a full view of the city’s popular High Line park.

If this s ounds extra and over the top, well that’s entirely the point. Luxury car buying should be an experience, l eaving a pleasant lasting impression on customers by using something other than the vehicle . Genesis has taken a bold move, and quickly established itself as a legitimate luxury player that can go toe-to- toe with the best. And if Genesis House shows that buying a vehicle can be a visceral and enjoyable ordeal , it could change car buying for the better.

