Genesis is finally getting in on the EV game. After some speculation, the brand finally released images and design details of its new and first EV, the GV60.



Riding on the same E-GMP platform as Kia’s upcoming EV6 EV, the GV60 carries the lowest model name in the Genesis lineup. Genesis confusingly explains this, saying that even though 60 is the lowest model number in the range so far, that means it’s “athletic?”



The “G” in GV60 represents Genesis, while the “V” represents the vehicle’s versatility. The number ‘60’ is the lowest in the Genesis lineup and comes as the brand evolves its model-naming scheme to fit their unique design identity of ‘Athletic Elegance.’ Lower numbers will emphasize athleticism under the scheme, with elegance represented by higher numbers. Based on this system, the GV60 is Genesis’ most athletic model yet.

Alphanumeric names suck, even with made-up fake-math justifications. T he exterior design of the GV60 is rather unique. The front facia almost looks as if it’s been flipped. The headlights are similar to those found on the G70 and GV70, and a wide grill makes up the lower half of the facia.

While EVs generally need less grille area than a combustion car , Genesis says the wide lower grille helps cool the batteries efficiently. In another interesting design choice, the hood is also clamshell for “creating a sleek impression for the EV model by removing lines between the parts.”



The rear gets tail lamps similar to those on the G70 and GV70. The overall body shape gives off crossover coupe, while its ride height is low enough that it looks to be more tall car than crossover. The C-pillar has an interesting, cut-out design where the dark rear window area breaks into it with a dagger-like protruberance.

Inside, though, is where things get really interesting.



Genesis calls the interior design characteristic “Beauty of White Space” which is a blend of what’s described as “floating architecture and unique details.” They’re unique alright. The center console is designed to look as if it’s floating off the floor, something that was done to give the interior more openness. That’s not the most interesting part though.

In that floating console is what is called the Crystal Sphere. I’ll let Genesis describe this because it’s woo-woo concept car stuff.

...a sphere-shaped Shift By Wire (SBW) that intuitively informs drivers when the vehicle is ready to drive. The Crystal Sphere is one of the most compelling design elements of the GV60. When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere becomes the vehicle’s mood lights, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When you’re ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the SBW appears, creating an indoor atmosphere of futuristic mobility. The Crystal Sphere is not just a key element of the interior design, but also provides emotional connection with driver while indicating driving status.

Emotional connection? We’ll have to wait and see what that connection is. No other details regarding range, price, or an on-sale date were released.