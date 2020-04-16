The Ford Ranger Now Offers A $825 Factory Tune Up To 320 HP

Photo : Ford

Nothing brightens a day quite like more horsepower, and Ford’s letting it shine with a new performance tune for the current generation of the Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The new tune from Ford Performance takes the Ranger’s 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder up from the stock 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque to a pleasant 320 HP and 355 lb-ft, according to Road & Track:

Those are some pretty significant numbers for a re-map that, if installed by an A.S.E. certified shop or Ford dealer, comes with its own 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty. And Californians shouldn’t worry, because the upgrade is 50-state legal, and comes with its own CARB executive order number. The only downside? You’ll have to use premium fuel.﻿

That sounds like a sweet deal, especially for a cost of just $825. Ford will even throw in a transmission tune and a high-flow K&N fliter.

I know times are tough and suddenly $825 hits with a harder thud at the moment, but that’s still a good price for something that’ll likely completely overhaul the dynamics of your truck. That’s better than having buy a whole new one.

It was always silly of Ford to only offer the one 2.3-liter powertrain option on the Ranger in the U.S. I’m not sure if it was fear of eating into F-Series sales, or perhaps a perceived lacking demand. A good tune like this is a really smart upgrade option with very little overhead that could satisfy customers wanting a little more.

I’d like to see it implemented on more cars. Looking at you, Subaru. (Though their engines are probably already tuned to within an inch of their life with no additional hardware.)