The Ford Fiesta Is Only Days Away From Being Killed Off In Europe, Too

Late last year, we learned that Ford planned to kill the Fiesta. The American automaker had already stopped selling the Fiesta in the U.S., so it wasn’t much of a loss for us, but it did kill off any misguided hope that Ford might one day see the light and decide to give us the lovable subcompact again. Although, you never know. It could always come back one day as an electric vehicle. But now, we’re only days away from what is probably the final Ford Fiesta rolling off the production line.

Autocar reports that Friday will be the last day of production for the Ford Fiesta. After 47 years and eight generations, the Fiesta will be no more. But Ford reportedly doesn’t plan on selling the last Fiesta. Instead, the final two Fiestas will go to its heritage fleets, with one staying in Germany where the Fiesta is built and another going to the UK. So perhaps you’ll be able to look at the last Fiesta ever built if you attend a special Ford event or something.

As Autocar reported back in December, Ford plans to use the factory that builds the Fiesta to instead produce EVs. At the time, Martin Sander, the head of Ford’s European electric car division told Autocar, “We decided to build our first high-volume electric vehicle here in Cologne. There comes the point where we need the space for construction because we are turning the Fiesta plant into a fully battery-electric plant. This is why we had to make a decision that we have to stop Fiesta production.”

Going forward, Europeans who want a small, affordable Ford will have to go with the Puma subcompact crossover. Which is probably what most of them would have done anyway. But still. We’re going to miss the new Fiesta we were never allowed to buy in the first place.