For the 2022 model year, Cars Direct reports that Ford is increasing the price on every trim of the Bronco Sport, the surprisingly capable compact SUV that wears the nameplate of its popular big brother.

A leaked dealer order bulletin obtained by Cars Direct details the pricing. Including $1,495 destination charges, the base Bronco Sport will see the smallest price increase. It now starts at $28,760, an increase of only $50 over the 2021 model. The Bronco Sport Big Bend now starts at $30,320, an increase of $105 with the Outer Banks seeing a $215 increase to $34,570.



The biggest price increase is on the Badlands trim. A 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands starts at $33,360. For 2022, the price increases by $575 to $35,430. Confused? Don’t worry, the numbers aren’t adding up because there’s more to the Badlands’ increased pricing. The increase is actually more due to a price increase from Ford this summer.



While that may seem somewhat reasonable at first, our records show that this is actually $1,115 more expensive than prices earlier this summer. That’s because Ford raised prices in June by up to $540. Ford spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz confirmed the change on the Badlands trim for CarsDirect via email, citing “market conditions.”

While the hype surrounding the Bronco Sport hasn’t been as bad as it’s been with the Bronco, dealers have still been trying to capitalize on any and all things Bronco. News sites and even owner forums from earlier this year detail how some dealers were marking up vehicles over $10,000. Some places were even doing $20,000 over sticker. With Bronco Sport pricing already overlapping the Bronco, it ceases to be appealing for $50,000 to 60,0000. If the price increases hold without markups, the Bronco Sport will remain an appealing and capable off-road entry in a road-focused segment.

