The Final Draft Of The Remastered 2001 Aston Martin Vanquish Is Lovely

Photo : R-Reforged

Legendary car designer Ian Callum has been involved in a project you may have heard about: The first-gen Aston Martin Vanquish from the early 2000s is getting a limited-run resto-mod treatment. This week, the final production version was trotted out and it is, of course, lovely.

Advertisement

An outfit called R-Reforged is making this exercise possible. The idea is pretty simple: Take an excellent-looking GT car from 20 years ago, have the original designer go through it again with what seems like an unlimited budget, sell it back to discerning car enthusiasts for stacks and stacks of money.

Photo : R-Reforged

Advertisement

The fact that Callum’s generally considered one of the most successful car designers alive and the Vanquish is an innately timeless platform helps make that a viable proposition for 25 cashed-up car people. That’s as many as R-Reforged is planning to make because it understands the market for something like this is pretty lean, no matter how pretty it is. Price is apparently in the $700,000 neighborhood, depending on how outlandish your customization requests are.



Photo : R-Reforged

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Blue Light Glasses

You can read the whole sales pitch on R-Reforged’s site and our blog about it when this project was first announced last year, but here’s the official sales pitch as pertaining to the driving experience:



“Highly tuned rebound and compression of the Bilstein dampers provide composure with noticeably more agility and control. Careful bush selection, stiffer anti-roll bars, a 10mm lower ride height, up to 60mm wider track, and specific Michelin Pilot Sport tire compounds assure linearity in roll and composure without resorting to a rock-solid track feel that contemporary GTs often lean towards. Steering feel, aided by the fitting of a more slender wheel rim, lower seating position, and the suspension improvements, is sharper with more feedback to reward the enthusiast driver. The overall result is a more versatile GT eminently suitable for everyday use.”

Advertisement

Also, the car’s V12 is supposedly cranked up to 580 horsepower. The rest of the company’s literature is lines like: “Ultimate GT car,” “bespoke parts,” the pictures basically give you all the info you need there.

Photo : R-Reforged

Advertisement

And if you’re wondering what R-Reforged is all about, it’s not supposed to be pronounced with a stutter. It’s part of a bigger brand of R- stuff “wholly owned by Swiss AF Racing Group.” From the company:



“Born out of a passion for highly bespoke products, R-Reforged exists to create desirable, personalised and collectable limited-edition vehicles. Formed in 2018, Swiss-based R-Reforged focuses on vehicle refinement and associated small-scale series production, which takes place at its fully owned UK subsidiary’s 30,000 sq. ft facility in Warwick, UK. R-Reforged is a brand of the R-Universe together with R-Experience, R-Service and R-Motorsport, which are wholly owned by Swiss AF Racing Group. Through the R-Experience arm, R-Reforged aims to deliver an unparalleled ownership experience for customers through best in class service from the point of ordering.”

Advertisement

The idea of remastering a car from 2001 makes me feel really old, but I have to admit I’m a fan of the concept. That was a great era for automotive design... or do I just think that because it’s what I grew up with?

More views, because hot dang:

Photo : R-Reforged

Advertisement

Photo : R-Reforged