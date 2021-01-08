The Fiat 500X Cabrio Is Coming To Avenge The Crossover Convertible

Regular 500X Shown Photo : FCA

Do you lie awake at night wishing there were more convertible crossovers? Do you yearn to sit up high with nothing but sky above you? Well, Fiat may have just the solution as the automaker intends on releasing a convertible version of the 500X Crossover.



As reported by Automotive News Europe, Fiat Chrysler is adding three SUVs to its European portfolio. The first two sound cool enough. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio-based Maserati Grecale will accompany the larger Levante. Alfa itself is getting the Tonale, which will slide in under the Stelvio. But the star of the show will be the Fiat 500X Cabrio.

The 500X Cabrio will continue the legacy left behind by beloved icons like the discontinued Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet and the Range Rover Evoque Convertible.

All joking aside, the 500X Cabrio will follow a similar design as the Fiat 500C city car. According to the suppliers that spoke to AN Europe, the doors and door frames will remain from regular 500X. Only the roof and rear window get replaced with a retractable soft top.

Fiat 500 convertible Photo : FCA

You may ask why Fiat is even trying to enter the convertible crossover niche. Well, as Bloomberg reported back in 2018, demand for the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet remained high long after Nissan stopped selling it. So there is a market for a vehicle like this. Even Volkswagen is getting in on the action with the T-Roc Cabriolet.



Honestly, I am just a little disappointed Fiat doesn’t do full-on convertibles. If you’re going get rid of the top, get rid of the whole thing! A full soft top 500 or 500X with no giant roof rails to block your rays would be pretty sweet.

Unfortunately, there is no word yet on whether the drop-top 500X will make it to the States. As of writing, FCA hasn’t even revealed the vehicle. I really hope it does because while I would never buy one, I think ideas like these are pretty neat.