The 600 was inevitable, then, and probably a shrewd marketing move on Stellantis’ behalf. It’s too early to tell if it’s due stateside but it must be, right? In what universe would Fiat sell the 500e to Americans and not this, the 500e: Big Edition? Then again, the Avenger on which the 600 is based is officially Not For Us, so the same fate could very well be true of Fiat’s take for regulatory reasons.

We’ve reached out to Fiat for comment, but as we always suggest with these matters, it’s unwise to hold your breath. Both because companies don’t like to answer questions about unannounced products but also, for god’s sake, no car is worth suffocating over. Breathe!