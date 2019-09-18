Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is back at it again. This time the team has a plan to build this gorgeous race car—dubbed SCG007—to tackle the 2020/2021 FIA WEC season. It will compete in the “Hypercar” class against entries from Toyota, Aston Martin, and Rebellion Racing, plus some others that are alleged to be coming, but have yet to confirm involvement. If this was a competition of who could build the prettiest car, however, SCG would already have won.

The team issued a series of renderings of the new car today on Twitter, confirming with the tweet above that it would be building a pair of factory entries, as well as offering customer race cars, and a short run of road cars based on this form factor. While the point of the Hypercar class is to ensure the race cars look like road cars, privateers like SCG would not be required to build road going homologation models like Toyota and Aston will.

The car’s design is clearly a throwback to 1960s endurance racers with a modern twist. Personally, I’m a huge fan of this look. The back seems inspired by Alfa Romeo’s BAT concepts, while the front seems a bit Ferrari 330P4-ish. The center section is clearly enlarged for modern safety and visibility regulations, but it looks cohesive and damn those wheels are sooooo good.

The car is said to be powered by an as-yet-unidentified 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6. Given Glick’s affinity for Italian brands, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sourced from Europe’s boot.

The car probably won’t be seen in the flesh for a while, but I’m already looking forward to the moment it rolls out for its first public test session.

Despite looking like it’ll be slightly slower than the current LMP2 cars, the new Hypercar class is shaping up to be pretty rad. I wish it was going to be on track this year, but alas, just a little under a year to wait!