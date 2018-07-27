We may have reached a new low as a nation this week (didn’t seem possible, I know, but here we are) when the National Transportation Safety Board—an agency whose job it is to determine causes of accidents—felt it had to make a statement telling people to stop hopping out of moving cars to dance to Drake’s new banger “In My Feelings.”

After looking at videos of people getting leveled by cars, you’ll realize that, sadly, the warning may have been necessary.

On Facebook, the organization wrote a post reminding people that participating in the “In My Feelings” dance challenge on public roads is an idiotic idea:

NTSB Chief of Safety Advocacy, Nicholas Worrell, told The Blast something that, somehow, isn’t obvious to literally every driver in America, saying:

“Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous – to you and those around you.” “There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge.”

Lest you think this whole “jumping out of cars to dance to a Drake song” thing isn’t widespread enough to warrant a statement from the Feds, just look at these videos of people eating it:

There are a number of others including this rather brutal video showing a guy getting pummeled by a Volvo (he seems to be okay at the end of the clip).

It’s hard to say how many of these videos are staged and which are legit, but many look real, and that—along with the fact that the NTSB felt it had to step in to remind people to stop being dumb—is downright sad.

Make good decisions, people!