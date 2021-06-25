The Factory Kit Options For The 2022 Honda Civic Look Great

2022 Honda Civic Photo : Honda

The 2022 Honda Civic hatchback was just revealed and we’re already getting a great look at the catalog of additional extras Honda has designed for it. The details of the kit options available for at least the first model year of the Civic hatchback were shared to Honda’s Japanese-language website, where it was then spotted early by Motor1.

The available 18-inch wheels, front skirt and rear spoiler assemble to make for a fast-looking hatch without looking like an aisle from an auto parts store.

While the press release itself does not include a vast amount of information, it does at least give us an idea of what we’re supposed to be looking at in the large gallery of images of the new options that actually is included.

The release mentions a front lower skirt, tailgate spoiler, door mirror covers, 18-inch Honda Modulo MS-038 wheels, an illuminated center console, exterior puddle projector lights and a redesigned door-sill side step “garnish, ” as Google Translate puts it .

Since it showed up on the Japanese site, we should probably hedge our bets and wait for Honda to confirm if we’ll get the same kit for the U.S. market.

The minor front clip design treatment makes the new Civic look even more like its bigger sibling, the Accord, but that’s not at all a bad thing. Luckily the rest of the available options, like the wheel choice and spoiler, and are tastefully sporty and help keep the smaller Civic a little more fun and distinct than it s bigger near-twin.

I find it interesting that, even with all of the available factory kit thrown on, the new Civic hatchback still doesn’t look nearly as overdone and angularly all-over the place like the outgoing model. Not that the current car is bad, it’s just very, very different, and this new approach seems a little more refined. It’s also lost just a touch of charm, hasn’t it?

