Last month I told you all about a new kind of car show, one for electric, hybrid, and hydrogen machines, called Autopia 2099. As the world of cars, motorcycles, and mobility continues to march toward electrification, it’s looking like a lot of fun machines are on the horizon. Come on out to the inaugural show this Saturday at Optimist Studios in Los Angeles. All of your favorite electrified hot rodders, hypermilers, and machine makers will be there to celebrate with us .

[Disclaimer: I am one of the co-founders of Autopia 2099. I will directly materially benefit if you buy a ticket or some merch. I am absolutely biased in favor of this show continuing to be a roaring success. It’s important to me, Autopia 2099, and Jalopnik that you know this information.]



Where: Optimist Studios in Los Angeles, at the end of the runway at LAX

When: Saturday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How much: The standard cost to enter the car show is $15 per car, or $5 to spectate (children 12 and under enter free). In addition to the cars, guests will be treated to some fun entertainment, and a real good time.

How to sign up: Head on over to the Autopia 2099 Eventbrite site (If you’re reading this on Cyber Monday, tickets are half-off with code CYBER2099.)

What vehicles: Anything powered by electrons. Whether they were built in the Contender Era, the Crap Era, or the Tesla Era, your electrically-propelled mobility gadgets are welcome with open arms. Battery electrics, PHEVs, hybrids, hydrogen cell, etc. Your home-built projects, your brand-new Arcimoto three-wheeler, your experimental hydrogen fuel cell in-line skates, or your kid’s powerwheels, it’s all welcome. Whether you’re a hypermiler or a racer or anywhere in between, if you have an appreciation for electric propulsion, Autopia 2099 is where you want to be.

We have confirmation that Nissan will be there with the new Ariya and one of its Formula E cars, as well as a DJ to get the party started and a special guest in the form of Farmer Nick who will be giving every attendee who wants one a gorgeous houseplant! LiveWire will be bringing a handful of bikes to display, including some customs, and will be handing out coffee with the help of the Race Service Rise and Shine folks. AEM EV will be bringing a Tesla-powered Mustang that runs 10s in the quarter, and an all-electric Pinzgauer! Zero Motorcycles is sending a set of extremely cool bikes. More cool stuff is coming from Porsche, Rivian, Onyx Bikes, Arcimoto, and that’s just the start.

SoCal hot rod culture is migrating to electric, and we’ll have a slew of cool machines from the go-fast folks as well. Bisimoto is hauling butt in his electric Porsche. The Revolt folks are bringing out their Little Giant electric land speed record holder. Jehu Garcia is bringing an electric VW Van! Champions of the scene EV West are bring ing a couple cars as well, including the electric Dowsett Comet they built for TV’s Ant Anstead! Former Jalopnik contributor SuperFastMatt is driving to the show in his recently “finished” Tesla-swapped Jaguar. Man, I’m stoked just thinking about it.



So, uh, see you there!

