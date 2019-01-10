The Electric Polestar 2 Performance Pack Is No Match For The Tesla Model 3, But It Is Cheaper

You have to love colored seatbelts. Red is great. The light blue belts in the Hyundai Veloster N are incredible. Now, the optional performance pack for the electric 2020 Polestar 2 may not add any more power, but it will wrap you safely in gold, among other things, for around $6,600 (in Europe).



The “base” Polestar 2 has already been labeled a performance electric hatchback, but to take it a little further, Volvo’s electrified performance sister brand will offer an optional performance pack that includes gold-colored four-piston Brembo front brakes, adjustable Öhlins dampers, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. Oh, and the aforementioned gold-colored seatbelts, along with gold-colored valve caps.

Advertisement

In Europe, the performance pack will cost an additional 6,000 Euros (though it varies slightly depending on local markets) on top of the 59,800 Euro (or roughly $66,000) starting price, totaling 65,800 Euros (or roughly $72,500). At current exchange rates, 6,000 Euros is equivalent to approximately $6,600, but both model pricing and option pricing for the Chinese and North American markets will be officially announced at a later date.

(Pricing may very well be less in the U.S. than the directly translated prices above, as is the case with the Tesla Model 3.)

Polestar already has a pretty solid car on their hands, with a 300 kilowatt, or 402 horsepower, all-wheel drive powertrain with 487 lb-ft of torque, powered by a 78 kWh battery pack. I guess with those numbers, Polestar assumes it doesn’t need to boost performance beyond suspension and handling upgrades, and they’re probably right.

Advertisement

The Polestar 2 is one of the more compelling competitors to the Tesla Model 3 Performance, which is all-wheel- drive with a 75 kWh battery pack powering two motors good for 450 horsepower and 471 lb-ft of torque. The Model 3 also has an impressive 310-mile range, while Polestar has previously announced the 2 is “targeting” an EPA-estimated 275-mile range.



Advertisement

While the Tesla clearly has the edge performance-wise, the two cars are pretty close on paper—and in Europe, the Model 3 Performance costs more compared to the Polestar 2 across the board, though it varies by country. In the UK, the Model 3 Performance is priced at £56,900 versus the Polestar’s £54,900 (including the performance package).

But it looks like Polestar will have a slightly more affordable, marginally less capable attractive electric hatchback sedan to take on Tesla, and that’s still a very good place to be.