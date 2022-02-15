Bugatti is back on ice, celebrating its participation in the GP Ice Race that dates back over half a decade. Bugatti brought a Type 51 to the ice, but also brought a small EV called the Bugatti Baby II that’s based on the Type 35 that originally raced at Zell Am Zee. The Little Car Company makes the electric toy car, which is capable enough that it was the unofficial safety car for the event.



Advertisement

The Bugatti Baby II has some pretty gnarly specs, not to mention it looks great. On top of the rear-wheel drive configuration paired to the electric motor, fed by a 2.4kWh battery, it was prepped for the GP Ice Race with a limited slip differential, studded tires, racing livery and safety car hazard lights.

The Bugatti Baby has two driving modes that cap the output to 1.3 horsepower or 5.3 HP, giving it a max speed of 12 miles per hour or 30 MPH. The little EV has range of up to 31 miles, although that varies according to driving mode. I’d imagine the cold weather has some effect, too. The Baby has hydraulic brakes.

I had to double-take when I read the upgrade list because I figured they were for another Type 35. As in some actual Bugatti that raced at the event decades ago. Limited Slip Diff? Studded Tires? Racing Livery? That’s a solid list of mods.



The Bugatti Baby is such a little sports car in its own right that it comes with a “Speed Key,” similar to a full-fat Veyron or Chiron. The Speed Key unlocks the full performance of the Baby, getting it to stupid fast speeds because of its low weight.



The Vitesse and Pur Sang models include the Novice and Expert driving modes, but also offer extra performance from an upgraded powertrain, unlocked by the famous Bugatti Speed Key. This enables drivers to deploy up to 10kW (13.4 bhp), and with a total weight of just 230kg, achieves a top speed of 70kph (42mph). Depending on the weight of the driver, 0–60 kph is achieved in just six seconds.

Advertisement

If you think 42 MPH and a six second 0-60MPH run in this thing and in those snowy conditions isn’t stupid fast, I don’t know what to tell you. Looks fun.

Advertisement

This little car is faster and better equipped than some full-size cars, and it’s an EV! The only thing that I can’t get behind is the price. The Bugatti Baby II can cost anywhere from €30,000 to €58,500, or around $34,000 to $66,000.

Those prices don’t account for the mods needed to be a safety car, either. I tried really, really hard to not make a Vanilla Ice joke about this custom Bugatti Baby. We’re at the end of the blog, so I think I did OK.

