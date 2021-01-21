The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is Nearly Sold Out

Photo : Dodge

The team at SRT isn’t afraid to put the famous 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 engine into different Stellantis products. One of the latest vehicles to get the beast of an engine is the Dodge Durango. Sadly, if you want one of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcats, you may to have to wait. Stellantis’ 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat production is almost sold out.



Dodge graced the world with the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat back in November. The Durango Hellcat offered 710-horsepower of joy, packaged into a three-row family SUV. It’s a Hellcat for the whole family, what more could you want?

Well, perhaps a larger production allocation. Stellantis’ latest press release says the customer orders for the 2021 production run — a meager 2,000 units — have sold out. But if you didn’t get in on the list, you still have a chance. A small allocation of Durango Hellcats will land on dealership floors.

Dodge brand boss Tim Kuniskis says the 2021 Durango Hellcat is only a single model year run:

The 2021 Durango Hellcat is only a single model-year run, ensuring that it will be a very special, sought-after performance SUV for years to come.

The 710 HP, 645 lb-ft three-row SUV is properly nuts. It can scurry to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, achieve a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and race on to a top speed of 180 mph. It also holds the crown for best full-size three-row SUV towing capacity at 8,700 pounds. That tow capacity number confused me for a moment because I know some configurations of the Ford Expedition can tow more. However, the Expedition sits in the larger Extended Utility class.

I was curious if the Durango Hellcat had any real future outside of 2021. Perhaps it could return in a next-generation Durango? I asked Stellantis if the Hellcat would return in future model years. A representative confirmed that this is definitely a special model:

There will be no allocation for 2022 - The Durango Hellcat will only be built for the 2021 model year.

If you want one, get one while you can.