Dodge is at it again. The automaker’s penchant for luring people in with special editions must be working . It’ s why we have things like the Challenger Drag Pack, Challenger and Charger Daytonas, Rumble Bee Rams, and the Hellcat Redeyes. Now Dodge is giving a package to its seven-seat family hauler Durango that pays tribute to the Hemi engine.

It’s called the Hemi Orange package, and it’s similar to what debuted last year on the Charger and Challenger. Only available on the Durango R/T (because that’s the one with the Hemi ), there are three Hemi Orange options to choose from. Let me clarify something first: this package does not get you a Durango painted Hemi Orange, despite the fact that that would be incredibly cool .

Advertisement

Y ou’ll be able to spot a Hemi Orange Durango by the orange and gunmetal hood stripes, available with any color Durango . The package also brings gray/orange exterior badging, black taillights and 20-inch wheels Dodge calls Black Noise (if you look close, they’re just the standard Durango R/T wheels painted black.).



The orange extends inside as well. For some reason, Dodge didn’t have pictures of the interior on the Hemi Orange. But orange stitching covers everything from the seating in every row, to the center armrests, instrument cluster, even the steering wheel. All this will set you back $2,000 if you go for the basic Hemi Orange package. If you want a little more equipment, you can go for the Hemi Orange Plus package, which adds a power sunroof, carbon-fiber interior accents, driver assistance safety suite, and a 19- speaker Harmon Kardon audio system. You’ll have to spend $4,500 for that package.



If you want a little more muscle to go with those features, Dodge has something for you too. Weirdly combined with a tow package and called Hemi Orange Tow And Go, this one actually adds a few performance features. You get a 160- mph speedo (even though top speed is only 146 mph), active suspension dampening, four-mode drive mode selection, electronic limited-slip differential , performance-tuned steering, orange Brembo brakes, and a performance exhaust system, in addition to an advanced towing package. All this will set you back $5,095. While the packages haven’t officially been added into Dodge’s build and price tool, you’ll be dropping close to $60,000 on a Durango R/T with any of these packages.

