The Dacia Bigster Concept Embodies No Nonsense

Photo : Dacia

Lada and Dacia announced a new partnership today, the most important Dacia news since the Spring Electric. That isn’t all: Dacia gave us the Bigster Concept.

Dacia is the kind of carmaker that we don’t see much here in the States in that it sells cheap cars and is proud to say so. The Dacia Sandero, for example, starts at £7,995 in the UK, or a little under $11,000 at current exchange rates. This means that even Dacia’s concepts aren’t meant to be flashy and must be sensible.

Here, for example, is how Dacia describes the Bigster Concept, which it unveiled earlier this week :

No bells and whistles, no chrome trim or imitation-aluminium, the Bigster Concept is a genuine vehicle made with genuine principles, shown in the use of raw recycled plastics for all protective exterior panels. As the possible future figurehead of the Dacia range, both alternative-energy and hybrid engines are possible, reinforcing that the brand is always perfectly in sync with changing regulation and customers’ expectations. Dacia is a way to escape, giving its customers a unique, genuine, no-frills experience – shown by the Bigster Concept. More than ever before, Dacia embodies freedom of movement and has become a statement piece that focuses on its customers’ needs and fundamental aspirations. A purchase with meaning.

Advertisement

It will never not be refreshing when a carmaker comes out with a car and says that it’s really not trying to impress you with this one, it’s mainly just going for functionality. Dacia even managed to sneak in (what I will interpret as) a jab at Brexit with the “freedom of movement” line! I don’t ask for much more from carmaker press releases than a nice-looking, sensible vehicle and a catty remark about the British.

Anyway, we won’t get this here in the States, but the pictures are nice.

Photo : Dacia

Photo : Dacia

Photo : Dacia

Advertisement

Photo : Dacia

Photo : Dacia

Advertisement

Photo : Dacia