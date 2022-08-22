Despite the fact that Czinger has yet to deliver a single example of its two-seat 21C hypercar, it already has a second model in the works. Dubbed the Hyper GT, this fella goes in a completely different direction than the 21C.

The new vehicle was previewed at The Quail over the weekend. Unlike the 3D printed 21C’s tandem two-seat design, the Hyper GT will have room for four passengers inside its gullwing doors. The company says the occupants will be able to travel in luxury at speed, with no loss of performance. However, we’ll have to take Czinger’s word for it, since there aren’t any interior renderings to go along with the release.

Power will come courtesy of an in-house designed hybrid powertrain. Right now, exact spec numbers aren’t available. That being said, the smart money is on the idea that the Hyper GT will share a drivetrain with the 21C. It’s a pretty gnarly engine, though. It’s a 2.88-liter, flat plane crank, twin-turbo-V8 bolted to an 800 volt electric drive and regen system, according to Czinger.

The V8 is coupled with an 800V electric drive and regen system. A 300hp electric front axle with torque vectoring drives each front wheel and the 4.5kWh, 536hp high performance battery pack is charged during operation both through regenerative braking and a Motor Generator Unit (MGU). The total strong hybrid system delivers a peak output of 1250hp (1233bhp) with a 1350hp option available.

The 21C powertrain features a seven⁠-⁠speed sequential transaxle gearbox with an electro-hydraulically actuated multi-plate clutch.

If the California-based company is to be believed, then this is quite a unit. It’ll definitely get the thing going, that’s for sure. In terms of what the Super GT would compete with, our best guess is probably the Koenigsegg Gemera. That’s a high target right there.

For now, that’s about all we know (or can make an educated guess) about the Czinger Hyper GT.