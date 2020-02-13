The Czinger 21C Is A Center-Seat Supercar That Is Part 3D-Printed

Photo : Czinger

The last time we saw Kevin Czinger in these parts he was showing off a concept at CES in 2017 that was the future my misguided colleague Raphael Orlove wanted to live in. Raph is closer to getting his wish, as a similar-looking new Czinger will fully debut next month.



Readers, I respect you, so I won’t be reprinting any of the marketing materials Czinger put out yesterday with regard to the car, called the 21C. They are no more or less ridiculous than other car marketing materials but life is short. Instead, I will just report what I know to be true, which is that it will debut March 3 at the Geneva Motor Show, that it will have a center seat, that it will be built in Los Angeles, and that it will be hybrid.

Czinger did not offer power numbers or any other such details about the car, but Czinger does say, however, that the car is built for “the 21st century,” which is good because that century started two decades ago. It would be a little strange if it was built for any other century, though that might also be better.

Anyway, Raph also claims that this car “seems cool,” but I’ll let you be the judge of that. It seems like a ... supercar?

Here is a teaser video, which allows you to sort of hear the 21C if you have the sound on.

And here are some pictures of various parts.

