The Cyber Tank 300 Is A Blade Runner Bronco/G-Wagen Mashup

Photo : WEY

Chinese carmaker WEY thinks it has a winner on its hands with its SUV, the Tank 300. Now, it’s officially shown off a modified version of its Chinese market-only Bronco doppelgänger, called the Cyber Tank 300, in anticipation of a full reveal at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. This new Tank kind of rocks.



Advertisement

The Tank 300 started as a model in WEY’s lineup. WEY is itself a part of Great Wall Motors. Tank is going to be its own brand now, as Automotive News reports. You could almost say that Tank is a sub-brand of a sub-brand. It seems so much about this SUV is derivative, right down to its provenance, but that doesn’t stop the Cyber Tank 300 from looking pretty rad:

Photo : WEY

The Cyber Tank 300 has been done up and outfitted in the opposite direction of the Tank’s initial design, which was meant to be a tough off-roader for Chinese drivers keen on boxy SUVs. Imagine what a combination of the new Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler would look like and you’re close to the Tank 300.



Photo : WEY

The Cyber Tank 300, on the other hand, looks like a cross between a Bronco and Mercedes G-Wagen. It doesn’t look like it would be very comfortable on a trail, but it does look like a pretty slick city SUV.

It trades the plastic fender flares for body-colored wheel arches and gets a completely restyled bumper both front and rear. It also has a hood scoop and some design touches on the roof. And the rear spoiler looks good on this SUV.

Advertisement

Photo : WEY

The best part of the redesign, though, is the lights. The headlights are the same as those of the Tank 300, but a new light strip is inset like a minimalistic light bar. The bumper has Y-shaped fog lights that look great and take some of the focus off the huge front bumper. The taillights are the same as on the standard Tank 300, too, but they have a neon sign effect that fits the overall look.



Advertisement

Photo : WEY

I hate the interior, though. It’s gaudy, with white and chrome everywhere. A white interior is fine, but the chrome makes it look like a T-1000 melted on the dash. It’s too much, and that’s before even considering how derivative the interior is of Mercedes’s interiors.



Advertisement

Photo : WEY

The Cyber Tank 300 has not been confirmed as a production model, so there’s no set price either. The standard Tank 300 starts at ¥175,800 RMB or just under $27,000 USD. All Tank 300 trims come with a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.



Advertisement

You can expect those specs to apply to the Cyber Tank 300, though if it does hit production, its modifications will likely increase its cost over the Tank 300.



Photo : WEY

Advertisement

Photo : WEY

Photo : WEY

Advertisement

Photo : WEY