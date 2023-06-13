While Saturn became nothing but a conduit for Opel cars to make their way to the U.S. in its final years, its earlier cars were interesting. Many of those cars from the early 1990s and 2000s are long since off the road and you’d be hard-pressed to find a clean example. Bring A Trailer has something different though: A m iraculously clean, low-mileage Saturn coupe just appeared on the auction site and actually sold.

The car in question is a 1995 Saturn SC1. If you’re unfamiliar with the Saturn SC1, it was a three body style lineup of models consisting of the SL (sedan) and SW (wagon) and the SC coupe. The SC1 trim of the coupe was the base model. The SC was around for quite a while as part of Saturn’s lineup, lasting three generations that ran from 1990-2002.



This SC1 is clean. Not only is it the cleanest SC1 I’ve ever seen, it’s also the cleanest Saturn I’ve seen in a long time. There’s no body damage, scratches, or blemishes of any kind. The outside is painted in a color called Lilac Metallic, which has a weird sort of brown, gray-ish purple hue. There’s not much else that’s special on the exterior though, aside from a rear spoiler and 15” alloy wheels that scream Clinton Administration.



Inside, it’s basic but clean, too . There is a dashboard cover however which makes me wonder whether or not this was owned by someone’s aunt or grandmother, or if it’s hiding sun or heat damage to the dash. There’s the usual stuff like A /C , a cassette player, and cloth seats. But the biggest standouts in the interior are the five-speed manual and the odometer showing 59,000 miles; the listing notes that 10,000 of those miles were put on by the seller. That five speed is hooked up to a 1.9 liter I4 putting out all of 100 horsepower.

Despite being way down on power, commenters mentioned that these engines are apparently reliable. Like Toyota/Honda reliable. One commenter mentioned that because these engines are equipped with a timing chain instead of a belt, they can easily see over 300,000 miles with routine maintenance. This brings us to another interesting fact about this car: it’s the second time it’s been listed for sale in less than a year.



This same coupe sold on BaT less than a year ago. It’s not known why the current seller is getting rid of it, but while it’s a clean example, a Saturn coupe from the mid-1990s with just 100 hp can probably get pretty boring. That might explain why this SC1 sold Monday for $6,100, just $566 less than it sold for a year ago. Enjoy your ‘ 90s coupe, whoever won .

