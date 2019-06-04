Mercedes-AMG Tuesday showed off a long roof version of the CLA35 and I’m absolutely smitten. There’s more of everything to love; more swoopy bodywork, more glass-filled greenhouse, and more of that glorious bright yellow paint. It’s a turbocharged all-wheel drive wagon, and you can’t really ask for more than that out of a company, can you?



Like the A35 and the CLA35 sedan, this wagon is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Backing that up is a seven-speed automatic. Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system comes as standard.

“The new CLA 35 Shooting Brake, with its expressive design, the agile vehicle dynamics and the flexible load compartment is an attractive alternative for young customers who lead an active life with various leisure activities. With the Shooting Brake we are offering these individualists access to the exciting world of AMG Driving Performance, which is tailored to their specific requirements”, says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

This new car is nothing more than an additional body style on an existing chassis, but that in itself is great. The world needs more wagons and more different bodies on the same platform. I distinctly remember when you could purchase a coupe, sedan, wagon, and convertible version of the same car, and it seems Mercedes is one of very few companies still committed to this format of car building.

For some reason, I don’t particularly find the sedan version to be all that attractive, but once the longer roof and additional storage space is added, it suddenly becomes a more fleshed out design to my eyes. This is the car the CLA was meant to be all along.

The CLA35 is still not listed with an MSRP, and the new Shooting Brake has not had its price tag announced yet either, but the CLA45 sedan (not a 4-door coupe!) is listed at a starting price of $53,100. One can infer that the CLA35 sedan will split the difference between that high spec 375 horsepower model and the $35,100 CLA 250. Figure the wagon body will add a couple grand premium.