There hasn’t been a Chinese Grand Prix since 2019, and 2023 was set to mark the event’s big return to the Formula 1 calendar after multiple postponements due to the pandemic. On Friday, the FIA announced that the race once again won’t go on next year, as China wrangles with how to navigate its latest COVID-19 outbreaks.



The event at the Shanghai International Circuit had been penciled in as the fourth round on the calendar, on April 16. It now leaves an empty space between the Australian Grand Prix two weeks earlier, and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks later. Formula 1 says it’s reviewing options to replace the event, to keep the calendar total at 24 races.

According to Motorsport.com, F1 initially preferred the idea of moving the Baku race forward, for a smaller gap to Australia. That would leave a two- or three-week gap to Miami on May 7.

Local officials in Azerbaijan are blocking that move, however, and so it’s possible that a European track — potentially Portimão in Portugal — could slide in to take Shan ghai’s place. Rushing freight to and from the Asia-Pacific venues and Europe would be a challenge, however. A final decision isn’t expected for a few weeks, the site reports. Zhou Guanyu’s long-awaited home race will unfortunately have to be delayed another year.