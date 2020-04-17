The Cheapest Porsche Taycan Is Now Available And The EPA Says It'll Get 203 Miles Of Range

If your goal has been to own a Porsche Taycan with the highest possible range and save between $50 and $85,000 or so, holy crap is this a great day for you. I mean, it would be, if the world wasn’t shut down and you could actually go buy a car or whatever. I say this because Porsche announced today availability of the entry-level Taycan, the 4S, which starts at $103,800 and has an EPA estimated range of 203 miles.

That’s two miles more than the $150,900 Taycan Turbo, a car completely unencumbered by any sort of turbocharger, and eleven more miles than the Taycan Turbo S, which starts at $185,000 and also has zero turbos.

The Taycan 4S uses the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus that stores and delivers streams of electrons to its 562 horsepower (combined) motors, allowing it to go from a dead stop to one mile every minute in 3.8 seconds. The 4S tops out at 155 mph , in case you live somewhere where that’s a speed you could even reach, like in a van by a racetrack.

While I mentioned the world being shut down up there, you actually still can buy a Taycan 4S if you have 100 large laying around. Porsche is offering a “contactless home delivery” of the car, which I like to imagine involves the car being parked in your driveway while a guy with a Porsche hat kicks your keys to you from across the street.

For those of you skilled in math, you may have noticed that 203 is significantly less than 348, which is the Tesla Model S’ EPA estimated range. It’s also worth mentioning that a number of outlets have independently tested the Taycan’s range and found that it’s much higher than the EPA estimates, in some cases even nearly equaling the Tesla’s range.

Hopefully, when all this pandemic bullshit is over and we’re all happily vaccinated or encased in plastic sheaths or whatever we’ll be able to take a Taycan out and perform our own tests to confirm these numbers.