The Cars That Time Can't Kill

Some cars are like cockroaches, hard to kill. Year after year, they keep selling in numbers large enough to justify their existence without requiring substantial updates. Some are near-ubiquitous, some are niche cars in niche segments. Here are seven vehicles that refuse to change.
Some cars are like cockroaches, hard to kill. Year after year, they keep selling in numbers large enough to justify their existence without requiring substantial updates. Some are near-ubiquitous, some are niche cars in niche segments. Here are seven vehicles that refuse to change.
Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.
2 / 9
Morgan Plus 4 - 1950-Present*
Morgan Plus 4 - 1950-Present*
The Morgan Plus 4 was originally introduced 1950. Aside from some styling and drivetrain updates, it’s been on sale in more or less the same configuration since then, though not continuously. It’s actually come back from the dead four separate times with the last time being 2005.
3 / 9
Chevy Express (GMC Savannah) - 1995
Chevy Express (GMC Savannah) - 1995
The Express was introduced for the 1995 model year. Its last redesign was 2005 and its remained visually the same ever since. For 2017, a new 2.8-liter Duramax diesel became an option. For 2021 the Express is set to get the 6.6-liter V8 shared with the Silverado/Sierra.
4 / 9
Nissan Frontier - 2005
Nissan Frontier - 2005
The second generation of the Frontier was introduced for the 2004 model year. And that’s it. It hasn’t received any major design updates in over 15 years of production. A new 3.8-liter V6 and 9 speed auto were finally introduced earlier this year. An all new Frontier is supposed to be coming for 2021.
5 / 9
Nissan GT-R R35 - 2007
Nissan GT-R R35 - 2007
The GT-R finally reached the U.S. in 2007. Aside from minor cosmetic changes both inside and out, the only things that have changed constantly are the price (Its risen $41,640 in 13 years.) and the engine output. The only engine that has been offered is the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6. At its introduction, power was listed at 480 horsepower and it’s gained 85 HP since then for a total of 565 HP.
6 / 9
Nissan 370Z - 2009
Nissan 370Z - 2009
The 370Z was introduced for the 2009 model year. It rides on a modified version of Nissan’s FM platform. (itself introduced way back in 2001 for the V35 Nissan Skyline) Aside from some trim updates and pricing changes it has remained unchanged. A new model is finally coming for the 2021 model year, previewed by the Proto Z concept.
7 / 9
Dodge Journey - 2009
Dodge Journey - 2009
The Journey was introduced for the 2007 model year as a replacement for the Nitro. It rides on a platform shared with Mitsubishi called GS. It received updates in 2011 that gave it an updated interior and front fascia. The Journey has the distinction of being one of if not the cheapest 3-row crossover you can buy new.
8 / 9
Lotus Evora - 2010
Lotus Evora - 2010
The Evora was introduced as part of a plan to expand the Lotus lineup. Its power comes from a Toyota Sourced 3.5-liter V6 (Used in everything from the Camry to the Lexus RX350). While 11 years of being on sale have given it numerous variants, the basic package has remained the same.
9 / 9
Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.
DISCUSSION