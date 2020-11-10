The Cars That Time Can't Kill

Nissan GT-R R35 - 2007

Image : Nissan USA

The GT-R finally reached the U.S. in 2007. Aside from minor cosmetic changes both inside and out, the only things that have changed constantly are the price (Its risen $41,640 in 13 years.) and the engine output. The only engine that has been offered is the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6. At its introduction, power was listed at 480 horsepower and it’s gained 85 HP since then for a total of 565 HP.

