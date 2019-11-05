The Cake Ösa Is A Modular Utilitarian Electric Bike In A Sea Of Boring Mobility

Tuesday in concurrent events at SEMA in Vegas and EICMA in Milan, quirky Swedish electric motorcycle company Cake unveiled its second all-new electric two wheeler in the new Ösa. It is billed as a modular utilitarian commuter mobile which can provide power to your devices once you arrive to your destination. It is available in two different models, Ösa Lite and Ösa+. I was jazzed to get the opportunity to lay eyes upon this thing in person at SEMA today.

The Ösa Lite is sold as an electric scooter with a limited top speed of 30 mph. It comes with a 4 kW motor and a 1.5 kWh battery (optional 2.5 kWh battery) providing a range of 75-ish miles. The more powerful Ösa+ has up to 9 kW of power and a top speed of 63 mph. This one requires a motorcycle license to operate, and it averages around 62 miles of range, thanks to that higher output.



The real trick of this bike is its long boxed tube main chassis. It helps the bike with infinitely variability, as all of the Ösa’s accessories clamp to that central spine, from the seat and headlamp to the optional surf rack (below) and front and rear cargo boxes.

This little bike is very light at just 121 pounds, add a few more for the battery, depending on which one you pick.



Cake’s press info shows the battery pack being used for all sorts of extraneous activities, from charging battery-powered tools on a construction site or powering a corded hedge trimmer to running a Marshall amplifier for an impromptu jam session in the middle of nowhere. Considering my move into a travel trailer coming in a couple of months time, this could potentially be an excellent platform for me to use as I could charge it with solar and use it as an extra power source while we’re off the grid.

While the brand’s Kalk model is a sporty on/off-road neo-modern design weirdness has been a moderate success, it hopes this new scoot will bring the Cake name to the masses. Let them eat cake, indeed.

