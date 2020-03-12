Drive Free or Die.
Car Technology

The C8 Corvette's Tachometer Changes After The Car's Broken In

Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:2020 Chevrolet Corvette
2020 Chevrolet CorvetteC8 Corvette
Gif: Jeremy Welborn (YouTube)

Freshly minted motors need to be broken in gently so all their fast-moving components seat properly. The C8 Corvette uses its fully digital gauge cluster to remind you of that, which is kind of neat.

This YouTube clip from a Jeremy Welborn popped up in the Oppositelock Facebook Group via member Todd W., showing how the Corvette’s redline changes once the car’s passed a 500-mile break-in period.

As a couple of the commenters there mentioned, BMW did something similar with tachometer lights in the 2000s-era M3 and M5. (A lower “pre-warm up” redline would be illuminated before the engine got to operating temp.)

I still think this is fun and cool, though. If automakers are going to force us over to fully digital gauge clusters, which I’ll complain about in another blog, they might as well utilize the customizability of a screen-based interface here as much as possible.

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

