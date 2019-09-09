Image: Bugatti

Recently, Bugatti went out and did what many thought couldn’t be done with modern tire technology: It broke the 300-mph barrier, hitting nearly 305 mph in a “near production” Chiron plastered in orange stripes. And because success means nothing without commercial gain, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is here to commemorate the occasion—all for about $4 million each.

Come one, come all, and celebrate Bugatti’s accomplishments by giving it wads of cash. That’s what makes this world go ‘round, you know.

Image: Bugatti

The Chiron Super Sport 300+, Bugatti announced via email on Monday, will be “visually based on the record-breaking car” and limited to 30 units—each at a cost of 3.5 million euros, or $3.9 million at current exchange rates.

Bugatti calls the Super Sport 300+ the “fastest Bugatti ever,” saying its W16 engine will get an extra bump to 1,600 horsepower over the regular Chiron’s 1,500.

The “visually based” comment is kind of understating what the Super Sport 300+ seems to be, since it could mean as little as Bugatti painting a car to look like the 305-mph Chiron. But the Super Sport 300+ will instead be a 1,600-HP Chiron with a ton of performance tweaks, from its “aerodynamically optimised body” to its loads of carbon fiber.

Image: Bugatti

Bugatti said the body of the Super Sport 300+ is designed for “extremely high-speed travel” past 261 mph, which is the electronically limited top speed of the Chiron. We asked Bugatti if the Super Sport 300+ has that same limit, which would make that claim moot, and a company representative said it does not. We then asked if it has any limiter at all, and will update this story if we hear back.

Regardless, the car’s body features orchestrate airflow across the car to reduce drag, and it has a longer rear end for aerodynamics. The rear wing can remain retracted in top-speed mode as well, letting the car slice through the air without any gaps between body and wing.

Image: Bugatti

All of that black on the outside of the car is exposed carbon fiber, and the engine cover, windshield wiper, and plenty of interior parts are also carbon.



The wheels are “extremely light magnesium,” and the Super Sport 300+ gets a passenger seat and an Alcantara and leather interior in case anyone wants to ride along with your antics. (Who are we kidding? Most of these will probably sit in a garage for most of their existence.)

The first deliveries are planned for mid 2021, if you can wait.

Image: Bugatti

Bugatti calls its Super Sport 300+ “a gift to celebrate the record,” which is odd, since a commercial item is neither a gift nor did Bugatti appear to give details on which entity recorded its claimed speed record in press releases.

Bugatti only gave the below details, via the original press release, saying its Chiron “became the first series-production car” to break 300 mph. That seems to be the record it claims.

The record run was recorded by a sealed GPS box, the certificate was issued by SGS-TÜV Saar. So as of August 2019, Bugatti is the first manufacturer to produce a car that runs faster than 300 mph – at a speed of 304.773 mph.

Even still, Bugatti wants the Chiron Super Sport 300+ to honor its “glorious history with its numerous speed records,” which it subsequently retired from after the 305-mph run despite saying it could’ve gone even faster.

Perhaps someday it’ll come out of retirement to do just that. If it does, we know exactly what will be waiting on the other side of the attempt: an astoundingly expensive special-edition car. After all, what’s the point of doing anything in this life if you can’t make a buck (or four million of them) off of it?