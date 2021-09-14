Ford would be leaving untold sums of money on the proverbial table by not building a Raptor version of the Bronco. It was only a matter of time until the company did, and a little trove of information supposedly lifted from the automaker’s ordering system has teased some basic details about the biggest, baddest Bronco to come.



Advertisement

A user over at the Bronco6G forum has posted images of the Raptor’s page in Ford’s database, or so they claim:

After looking through the Model Year 2022 Bronco Raptor is coming around. Two different levels a base Raptor 373A and a higher package that includes lux in a 374A. Also see the new colors in Erupution Green, Hot Pepper Red and Code Orange. Really exciting stuff and will continue to see if there are other options available and keep everyone posted.

Code Orange is that Raptor color you’ve seen in all the F-150's marketing materials for the better part of a decade now. It would look mighty good on a Bronco. The user later updated their initial post to mention that the upgrade trim will include adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad and a nondescript “Lux Package,” of which we don’t yet know the contents.

Interestingly, only four-door Broncos will be available in Raptor guise if what’s seen here is indeed credible. We’ve reached out to Ford to confirm the legitimacy of this post, but manufacturers don’t like to confirm rumors, so it’s unwise to hold your breath.

G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

If you’re wondering what the Bronco Raptor’s existence means for the Warthog, well, it’s thought that the Raptor was the Warthog. That is, until Ford wised up and likely realized that the Raptor name holds tons of cachet, and it’d be doing itself and everyone else a great favor by giving the top Bronco a signifier that folks might actually recognize.

The Bronco Raptor is expected to carry the same 3-liter, 400-horsepower Ecoboost V6 from the Ford Explorer ST, according to a report from Ford Authority back in May. It’s also said to have the gamut of suspension upgrades seen on the F-150 Raptor, including its Fox shocks, BFGoodrich KO2 tires, a widened stance and of course a jacked-up ride height.