Fans of the site responsible for making all of the shitboxes you coveted as a youth wildly unaffordable today, Bring A Trailer, appears to have had its Instagram site hacked today, or perhaps the car-sales site is making a move into the lucrative Turkish TikToker fan space, since the Instagram page now seems to be exclusively pictures of Turkish TikTokker Yaren Azer, and was previously full of pictures of Elif Armağan, another Turkish TikTokker with 150,000 followers and a penchant for cat’s-eye style eye makeup.

Update: The site appears to be back in its rightful hands now. The Turkish Tick Tockers have been returned to their respective IG pages.



During the hacking period, the BaT IG page went through at least two phases of Turkish woman advocacy, starting with just a simple profile image and information change to Elif:

Soon, multiple images of Elif appeared on the IG page:

...and is now currently just a solitary portrait of Yaren, with what appears to be a filter applied to make it look like an oil painting.



It’s not clear yet what Elif’s or Yaren’s connection is to selling Porsche 911s with lift kits and roof racks at crazy prices, but whoever guessed (?) Bring a Trailer’s Instagram password (it was probably OldsDelta88_4_eva69) seems to be very taken by Turkey’s TikTok community, or at least two members of that group.

We’ve reached out to Bring a Trailer, and will update when and if we get a response about what is either was a hack or a test of a bold new direction.

Which young Turkish TikTok star might we see next? How will this affect early ‘90s Toyota MR2 prices? What’s going to happen to all the creepy comments that were left by the site’s regular followers?



I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. Heyecan verici!