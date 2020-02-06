Drive Free or Die.
The Brightest LED Truck Light Bar Ever Will Make Your Neighbors Hate You

Jason Torchinsky
If you hate driving in the dark, then I think you’ll enjoy seeing this video of a DIY LED light bar setup. Not only does this thing make everything bright, it takes the dark out behind some dumpsters and beats the dark turds right out of it. Plus, this brightest LED light array is mounted on a very cool custom truck, not that you can really see the truck because you’re effectively blinded.

These LED arrays were built by YouTuber (you know, like a potato) RCtestflight out of 40 100W emitters for the larger 4kW array, and 18 100W emitters for the smaller (but more practical) 1.8kW array.

You can see both arrays in action in this video:

The large array has 60 degree glass lenses, which makes a beam a bit too wide for comfortable use; the smaller array gives each LED emitter its own parabolic reflector, which creates a more usable beam.

The video also gives a good comparison between regular high-beams and the 1.8 kW array:

That’s a hell of a lot of light.

It’s a fascinating experiment/project, and I suppose if you’re in the vampire extermination or neighbor-waking business, this is likely just the thing for you.

