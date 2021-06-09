The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Continues To Answer Questions Nobody Asked

BMW introduced the second generation of the 4 Series Gran Coupe on Wednesday, marking the epitome of Bavarian “let’s see if we can create a niche within a niche” confusion. The Gran Coupe continues to be an answer to a question no one ever asked. It’s a Gran Coupe for your Gran, I guess.
Two models of the GC will be available at launch. The base model is a 430i Gran Coupe, which starts at $44,800. That model gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with 255 horsepower. BMW says it can get from zero to 60 in 5.8 seconds. The second model is the $58,000 M440i xDrive. Only available with AWD, it gets a turbocharged three-liter six with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This engine develops a more healthy 382 horsepower and can get to 60 in just 4.4 seconds. Both models are hit with a $995 destination charge.
BMW says this new Gran Coupe is longer, lower, and wider than the one it replaces, as has been the case with pretty much every new BMW since forever. The model has always been a conundrum—something it shares with many other models from the blue and white roundel. Some may wonder why BMW choose to confusingly make a four-door model that’s based on a two-door model that’s based on a four-door model. But BMW says the long body, bigger backseat, and hatchback versatility of the Gran Coupe is popular with buyers. So a 3-series wagon, then?
The Gran Coupe gets an interior that’s essentially shared with the 4 Series coupe. The standard tech stuff you would expect from BMW is here. Things like cloud-based navigation, a ‘driver recorder’ that records exterior camera footage like a dashcam, plus the usual suite of safety and driver assistance systems. And while the 430i won’t be a slouch to drive, the M440i is where most will want to be. Adaptive M suspension along with M tuned sport brakes, variable steering and an M sport differential should make the M440i the one to get.
The 4 Series Gran Coupe Models go on sale this fall. So I guess if this is your thing, now is your chance to order one.
DISCUSSION
If you don’t really need a full height back seat, and like 4 doors, these are great. They look good too. Had I been planning on having a kid when I bought my 4 series coupe, and had it been available with a manual, I’d have a 4 GC now.
Case closed.
Jalopnik: complaining about extra options for some reason.