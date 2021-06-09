The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Continues To Answer Questions Nobody Asked

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe M440i Image : BMW

BMW introduced the second generation of the 4 Series Gran Coupe on Wednesday, marking t he epitome of Bavarian “let’s see if we can create a niche within a niche” confusion. The Gran Coupe continues to be an answer to a question no one ever asked. It’s a Gran Coupe for your Gran, I guess.



Image : BMW

Two models of the GC will be available at launch . The base model is a 430i Gran Coupe, which starts at $44,800. That model gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with 255 horsepower. BMW says it can get from zero to 60 in 5.8 seconds. The second model is the $58,000 M440i xDrive. Only available with AWD, it gets a turbocharged three -liter six with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This engine develops a more healthy 382 horsepower and can get to 60 in just 4.4 seconds. Both models are hit with a $995 destination charge .

Image : BMW

BMW says this new Gran Coupe is longer, lower, and wider than the one it replaces , as has been the case with pretty much every new BMW since forever . The model has always been a conundrum — something it shares with many other models from the blue and white roundel . Some may wonder why BMW choose to confusingly make a four-door model that’s based on a two-door model that’s based on a four-door model. But BMW says the long body, bigger backseat, and hatchback versatility of the Gran Coupe is popular with buyers. So a 3-series wagon, then?

Image : BMW

The Gran Coupe gets an interior that’s essentially shared with the 4 Series coupe. The standard tech stuff you would expect from BMW is here. Things like cloud-based navigation, a ‘ driver recorder’ that records exterior camera footage like a dashcam , plus the usual suite of safety and driver assistance systems. And while the 430i won’t be a slouch to drive, the M440i is where most will want to be. Adaptive M suspension along with M tuned sport brakes, variable steering and an M sport differential should make the M440i the one to get.

The 4 Series Gran Coupe Models go on sale this fall. So I guess if this is your thing, now is your chance to order one.

