Forty minutes away from the city whose name it actually bears, is a warehouse full of cars, and like the city, has its own accompanying drama. Now, the business, Beverly Hills Car Club, and its history of conduct are in legal question, the L.A. Times reports.

The dealership is known for having a variety of classic cars that cover a broad price range. The Car Club warehouse owner, Alex Manos told the L.A. Times, “The cars we sell could need work, but they also could be perfect. We have a car for $5,000 and that car is a million dollars. That’s what makes us unique and brought us so much attention.”

Over the years, the dealership has been accused of several things, mainly selling what customers have deemed problematic vehicles. Lawsuits filed against the dealer allege that it knowingly sells cars with undisclosed damage. State officials have even investigated the Car Club for stolen vehicles in its inventory.

Advertisement

Manos, who is also engaged to the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star, Kyle Richards , doesn’t deny that some of the vehicles the dealer sells need work. Many are deemed inoperable by the state DMV. However, that doesn’t mean the dealership isn’t willing to sell a customer a vehicle in a condition differing from how it was advertised. In the article, one customer paid $22,000 for an Alfa Romeo GTV 2000 that was advertised as in good condition. That is until his mechanic revealed that the cars rear springs were broken. In half.

The problems don’t stop at the cars, either. The L.A. Times found that several articles on the dealer’s site “contain language plagiarized from automotive publications and other sources.”



G/O Media may get a commission 39% Off Monster Adventure Force Bluetooth Speaker Listen up

A Bluetooth speaker that is IPX7 waterproof, has incredible 360-degree sound, and can fill a space with music inside or outside. Buy for $68 from Amazon Advertisement

You can read the rest of the extensive report on the dealership here.