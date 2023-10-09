The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000

The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000

There are several "almost new" EVs that can be bought for close to $20k with a tax credit

Tom McParland
Image for article titled The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000
Photo: John Voelcker for Jalopnik

A lot of buyers are still not jumping on the EV bandwagon for two key reasons: First, our charging infrastructure still kind of stinks, though there are slow steps toward improvement. Second, EVs for the most part, are expensive. But the used market for electric vehicles is cooling off quickly, which means even a $25,000 budget can get you a really nice ride.

Here is a market sampling of some of the best EV deals under $25,000, I determined what vehicles qualified as a good value score based on three criteria:

1. Availability in multiple markets

2. Factory warranty balance of either the full bumper-to-bumper coverage or at least the powertrain coverage

3. Savings delta between the new MSRP and current used car price.

Furthermore, many of these cars should qualify for the used EV tax credit of up to $4,000. The key requirements are that the car is at least two years old, purchased from a dealer, and has a sale price of under $25,000. For more details in terms of income and filing requirements check out the IRS website. 

BMW i3


BMW i3

Image for article titled The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000
Screenshot: Cars.com

The BMW i3 is one of the funkier-looking offerings with polarizing styling, but its carbon fiber body and rear engine layout make it a really fun-to-drive commuter car. Finding newer examples with the bigger battery under $25,000 isn’t easy but there are a few BMW Certified units that give you a warranty extension. You get to take advantage of both luxury car and EV depreciation and a car like this one had an original retail price of over $50,000.

Chevrolet Bolt

Chevrolet Bolt

Image for article titled The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000
Screenshot: Cars.com

We said previously that the Bolt from 2019-2021 might be the best EV commuter car for the money, since the majority of these used models have all-new and upgraded batteries and many of them are being sold as Chevrolet CPO cars. However, buyers might want to look into brand new models as they qualify for the $7,500 new car tax credit price overlap between new and pre-owned fairly close. But a car like this Premier trim is a tempting option given that the MSRP was almost $45,000.

Hyundai Kona EV


Hyundai Kona EV

Image for article titled The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000
Screenshot: Cars.com

Hyundai was smart to make an electric variant of its popular sub-compact crossover. The Kona offers almost 260 miles of range and it comes packed with features. Something like this Limited trim model retailed for about $43,000. Buyers also get the benefit of Hyundai’s long warranty program.

Kia Niro EV


Kia Niro EV

Image for article titled The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000
Screenshot: Cars.com

The Kia Niro is an interesting blend of hatchback, crossover, and wagon depending on how you look at it. Like its Hyundai sibling, the Kia comes with a ton of features for the price and a lot of practicality, though with a slightly shorter range compared to the Kona. A car like this EX Premium had an original MSRP of about $46,000.

Mini Cooper SE

Mini Cooper SE

Image for article titled The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000
Screenshot: Cars.com

What the Mini Cooper lacks in range compared to some of the others on this list it makes up for in style and character. Because Mini is part of the BMW family you also get the benefit of that luxury car depreciation and something like this would have originally retailed in the mid $40,000 range.

Nissan Leaf


Nissan Leaf

Image for article titled The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000
Screenshot: Cars.com

The Nissan Leaf was one of the earliest EVs to really get some traction and while other brands have surpassed it, this model is still a solid offering and quality examples can be had well under $20,000. When combined with the tax credit, getting a nice EV commuter car for close to ten grand may be possible. That’s a great deal considering this SV Plus model was originally priced around $40,000.

Tom McParland is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Got a car buying question? Send it to Tom@AutomatchConsulting.com

