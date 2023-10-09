The Best Used Electric Cars Under $25,000

A lot of buyers are still not jumping on the EV bandwagon for two key reasons: First, our charging infrastructure still kind of stinks, though there are slow steps toward improvement. Second, EVs for the most part, are expensive. But the used market for electric vehicles is cooling off quickly, which means even a $25,000 budget can get you a really nice ride.

Here is a market sampling of some of the best EV deals under $25,000, I determined what vehicles qualified as a good value score based on three criteria:

1. Availability in multiple markets

2. Factory warranty balance of either the full bumper-to-bumper coverage or at least the powertrain coverage

3. Savings delta between the new MSRP and current used car price.

Furthermore, many of these cars should qualify for the used EV tax credit of up to $4,000. The key requirements are that the car is at least two years old, purchased from a dealer, and has a sale price of under $25,000. For more details in terms of income and filing requirements check out the IRS website.