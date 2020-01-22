The Best Size Of Wheels Are 15s

Photo Credits: Raphael Orlove

Jalopnik has been proud to establish that the correct amount of horsepower is 300. I would now like to forward something that I have felt in my heart for some time: the best size of wheel is 15".

I love many cars with wheels that are bigger than this. There are donks, for instance, that glide and gleam. You wouldn’t want a donk on 15s.

There are vintage sports cars, like, say, the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 of the late 1920s and early 1930s. That would look silly with a 15" rim. These are understandable deviations from perfection, understandable compromises.

But for pretty much all other normal cars, they look better dropped down to the ground on 15s and performance tires, or jacked up with 15s and big off-road tires.

Old cars look good on 15s.

New cars look good on 15s.

Even new-ish cars look good on 15s when they are slammed to the ground and look like gigantic go-karts destined to bust oil pans on NYC potholes, like this Fit I saw about a year ago.

They allow you to run bigger tires with more sidewall, giving you a better ride. Why is it that the easiest rally tires to find at 15s? That’s right, because they are the hardiest and best.

They don’t add great unsprung weight to the corners of your car, hurting your ride even more.

Perhaps you are thinking to yourself Raph, this is total bullshit. My car won’t even fit 15s without changing the brake rotors and calipers. The cars that look best on 15s are just rally cars and cars from the ‘80s and ‘90s.



Oh, I’m sorry, did you mean the best cars? Yes. The more your car looks like either a rally car or something that came factory with a TWIN CAM sticker down the side, the better.

All of this is to say that there are some wheels that are good, some wheels that are bad, but it’s the 15s that are the best.