Toyota Land Cruiser 4.5L 6-Cyl 1FZ Turbo

This is the engine that never makes any lists, but I want to show it some love.

But it’s a pretty solid engine that could have had an interesting story if its development would have continued. Toyota 1fz-fe. Stock they run from 212/275 hp/lbs-ft to 225/285 lbs-ft. Not far off the 4.7 liter V8 that replaced it at 230/315. Rumor has it that VVt was next on the menu and would have put it into the same class. I would guess 250 hp peak and 290 lbs-ft everywhere.

The reasons it isn’t a legendary engine is because it was only available for a few years, so aftermarket support is terrible. Plus it was CRAZY heavy and was a heavy drinker.

They had some head gasket issues due to required materials changes they hadn’t nailed down yet, but you replace it with a modern one once and you’ll never worry about it again. Mine is at 338,000 miles and returns factory power and burns no oil.

Forged crank, 7 bearing main, piston oil jets, closed deck, steel block. It was WAY overbuilt for passenger car duty. But it had a really “meh” performance head design. With a little work though...

I think I heard 2500 hp for this one.