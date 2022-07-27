I’ll take it a little differently here. Not my first online win in Gran Turismo and not my last, but it was the first time I used any kind of strategy, as well as using someone’s techniques against them. Plus it’s in my favorite car on my favorite fictional track

I wish it showed the time intervals, but it still works. Also, the white bar to the right of the speedometer is my throttle input, which will play into the win

1:27- first lap through the chicane of death. My usual strategy is to let off before the exit. I noticed the guy in second, who was on my tail the whole lap, dropped back after the chicane. I instantly knew he brakes to exit. (Plus you can see it in the video lol)

2:27- lap 2, I gave him the gap back after a slight slip exiting the first hairpin.

3:10- lap 2, he tries not braking when exiting the chicane and taps the wall afterwards. Now it’s in his head.

3:46- lap 3, he passed me on the first chicane. He disappeared on me and reappeared in front. Shit felt like in Initial D when someone gets passed. I gasped.

4:45- lap 3, I knew he was gonna brake for the death chicane, so I let off earlier than usual and slingshot out. I got a little too greedy on the last hairpin, but it was good to see if it would even work

6:24- lap 4, final attempt, and it worked perfectly. I didn’t wanna mess up on the final hairpin, so I braked a little earlier, cut it inside, for a 1-2-3 bumper to bumper to bumper win