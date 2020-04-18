The Best James Bond Movies To Re-Watch Right Now

Screenshot : For Your Eyes Only ( Eon Productions )

Got some time on your hands right ? Well n ow is a perfect time to sit down and enjoy all that the longest-running movie franchise in history has to offer. That would be the 24 James Bond movies, but if you don’t want to sit through all of them, here are the ones that deserve a second chance.



I’ve reviewed my opinion of the best 10 Bond movies exist on Jalopnik already, so this exploration is taking you to the next level of the Bond canon. You’ve probably seen the most popular movies, and that’s for a reason. They all tend to align to fundamentals of the franchise, all tend to be at the midpoint of their Bond actor’s careers at the height of their popularity, and they’ve all been on repeat since they came out.

Now let’s look at how those surface-level details of fashion, travel, sex and violence refract stranger and stranger in the franchise’s outliers. To me, these are the Bond movies that strayed from the beaten path, either by scaling down the stakes, pushing Bond as a character, or abandoning tradition to reflect the contemporary styles and stories. These are my picks to watch right now, since you’ve seen the other ones way too many times.