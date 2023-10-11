Here Are The Best Hybrid Cars For Less Than $35,000 According To Consumer Reports

Trucks and big SUVs are all the rage these days, but a lot of people still just want a sensible, fuel-efficient car that’s reliable and doesn’t cost them an arm and a leg. And at a time when the average transaction price on new cars is pushing $50,000, it may feel like there’s nothing more affordable out there.

But as our friends over at Consumer Reports can confirm, that’s not necessarily the case. You can still get some great cars for less than $35,000 that perform well in testing, have great reputations among owners and also get excellent gas mileage thanks to their hybrid powertrains. If you’re looking for a new car that’s good on gas and doesn’t come with a $1,000-per-month payment, these are the cars you should consider first.