By now, I think we can all agree that Hyundai’s totally-out-of-left-field Ioniq 5 is awesome. It’s got a really well-executed retro- futuristic design and does all the things an affordable mainstream modern EV should. People have been buying them like crazy, but I worry because I see a lot of them in the wrong colors.

Luckily, you’re not like everyone else. You’re better. You’re a Jalopnik reader (sorry!), and you are wisely seeking our advice on which Ioniq 5 colors are rad and which are the EV equivalent of wearing skinny jeans in 2023 (Steve DaSilva told me that this is deeply uncool now). Anyway, to business.